For all the attention the arrival of e-scooters has been getting, it's still the old road dangers—alcohol and impaired driving—that can cause the most harm.
Shortly after 4 pm Monday, two people were hit by a drunk driver in downtown Portland while attempting to rent scooters on the sidewalk.
According to a Portland police report, the suspect, Sheldon Lamar Scott, hit the victims on Southwest 3rd Avenue and Pine Street and then "fled the scene in a silver vehicle."
The report continues: "Officers arrived and contacted the victims and learned that neither person suffered serious injuries that required medical treatment at the scene."
Scott, 37, has been booked in Multnomah County Jail on charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and two counts of attempted assault.
