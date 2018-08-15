Aaron and Jordan Miller just wanted some burgers.
The brothers made a trip downtown on Monday for lunch during Burger Week, KGW first reported, when they say they were intentionally hit by a car while looking at e-scooters on the sidewalk.
"We were hanging out on the sidewalk," Aaron, 33, told KGW, "and a guy in a vehicle circled around, aimed his car straight towards us and ran us down […] Before I knew it, I was on the ground, kind of under his bumper."
Aaron says the collision was not an accident.
"I feel like the guy was definitely deliberately aiming towards us," he told KGW. "We had three or four different couples come up to us and tell us it looked very deliberate."
The suspect, 37-year-old Sheldon Lamar Scott, has been booked on charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of attempted assault.
At the suggestion that the hit-and-run could be scooter-related, Jordan, 30, told reporters, "We weren't riding scooters. We were just looking at scooters. We were admiring the scooters. We saw everybody riding the scooters around and we saw these scooters there and we were just checking them out."
Jordan adds that after being hit, he chased Scott down for a few blocks and "yelled at him to get out of his car."
"Thinking back on it," he says, "I definitely wouldn't have ran after him now. But at the moment, everything was going so crazy."
Jordan and Aaron say they didn't sustain any major injuries, but that they are "definitely sore," and "definitely hurting."
"I'm surprised we weren't injured or paralyzed," Jordan says. "It's a miraculous thing that no one was seriously injured."
