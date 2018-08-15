Brittany 'Jazzy' Winston, via wweek.com: "I charge scooters. In about six days, I made $240. I spent an average of 1.5 hours picking up and about one hour or less dropping off. There are gas costs and electricity costs, of course, but I think even with that I've made money. It also gets me up early and I can get to the gym every morning. It's been great."