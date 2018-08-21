Twenty-nine days.
That's the all-time record for number of days per year at or above 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Portland, set in 2015. It's about to shatter.
As of this afternoon, the city had tied the record—logging 29 days this year at or above 90 degrees. And with no relief in sight, it's likely the city will crush its heat record by the end of the month.
Meanwhile, wildfires burning in Eastern and Southern Oregon and in Southern Washington sent a thick blanket of smoke over Portland this week. Again.
The U.S. Forest Service says there are more than 8,000 firefighters trying to control 25 blazes in Oregon and Washington.
Comments