School District Did Not Inform Parents of Privacy Breach: Portland Public Schools did not inform parents that a research project conducted by Portland State University graduate students using classroom data probably violated federal privacy laws. The district says that's because it doesn't know which classrooms were affected. The breach was first reported by WW after a graduate student said he faced retaliation for raising concerns about the project ("Invasion of Privacy," WW, March 7, 2018). In July, the university determined using student data without parental consent was probably a violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. But PPS spokesman Harry Esteve says PSU did not tell the district which classrooms were affected—because doing so would reveal information about the graduate students, which is also federally protected. "Since this came out," Esteve says, "we've set up additional safeguards to try to make sure this doesn't happen again."