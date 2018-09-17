If you don't know it already, the Portland Thorns kick ass.
On Saturday, the soccer team made league history, advancing once again to the National Women's Soccer League championship game after defeating Cascadia rival Seattle Reign 2-1 in a semifinal match. According to a team statement, the win makes the Thorns the first-ever National Women's Soccer League team to secure a spot in the championship game for three consecutive years.
The upcoming championship match takes place in Portland on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 1:30 pm. The Thorns will face the winner of Tuesday's semifinal match between the North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars.
The Courage vs. Stars game, in a Hurricane Florence-induced twist, will also take place in Portland.
Last week, NWSL announced the location change for the game, noting it had "worked in partnership with North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars to make the decision in the best interests of the safety and well-being of fans, players and staff."
A victory on Saturday would also make the Thorns three-time league champions—adding to 2013 and 2017 victories against the New York Flash and North Carolina Courage, respectively.
Tickets for Saturday's championship game can be purchased here.
