Sex Abuse Defendants Back in Court: Former Multnomah County Commission candidate Charles McGee and banker Aubré Dickson will appear in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Oct. 5 for a settlement conference. It's the last scheduled chance for the men's attorneys to reach a plea deal with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office. If a deal doesn't happen, the cases against both men are set for trial next March. The two were indicted in May on sex abuse charges after WW reported they allegedly assaulted Portland woman Erica Naito-Campbell in 2012 ("No Way Out, WW, Feb. 7, 2018). McGee, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Black Parent Initiative. He quit the county race and was fired by BPI. Dickson, who worked for Key Bank, then served as the chairman of the Oregon Housing Stability Council, which funds affordable housing. He also lost his job. Both men pleaded not guilty.