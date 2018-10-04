In protest of the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, Portlanders today staged a die-in in front of the Multnomah County Courthouse.
Video footage from WW's news parter KATU shows the protesters, with red handprints painted over their mouths, lying in the street in front of the federal building this morning. One woman stood on an egg crate and read aloud the Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony.
Demonstrators, the Oregonian reported, spelled out the words "Stop Him" with their bodies and lay on the street for 36 minutes to mark the number of years since Kavanaugh's alleged sexually assault of Ford.
At 4 pm today, a larger demonstration is planned as Portlanders will join in a nationwide walkout against Kavanaugh. The rally will also take place in front of the courthouse.
