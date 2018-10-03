Portlanders are preparing to walk out of work on Thursday afternoon in protest of the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
The results of the FBI's probe into sexual assault allegations made against Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick are still pending. In the meantime, residents in at least seven U.S. cities, including Portland, are planning to continue protesting the appointment.
The Thursday walk out—spearheaded nationally by the International Women's Strike U.S.A—is being organized locally by community organizer Alyssa Pariah, and is scheduled to take place in front of the Multnomah County Courthouse at 4 pm on Oct. 4.
"The goal is to bolster the international call against Kavanaugh's appointment," Pariah says. "This is the time to be counted."
Pariah's opposition to Kavanaugh echoes that of numerous Portland women WW spoke with this week about the last Thursday's spectacle of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
But feelings of outrage extend far beyond Rip City. Protesters have for weeks been showing up in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, in senators' offices and in the halls of Kavanaugh's alma mater, Yale Law School.
On Oct. 4, national walkouts are also planned in Washington D.C, New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, among other cities.
"The people don't get to vote for Supreme Court," Pariah says of the protest. "Senate representatives do. But they're almost all corrupt or compromised by big money. This is on us."
Pariah says speakers representing over a dozen Portland organizations, including Jobs with Justice, Portland Tenants United and the local Democratic Socialists of America chapter, will be in attendance. She adds that if individuals or workplaces would like help organizing a walkout that afternoon, they should get in touch with her.
