It's not that the beverage was spilled, it's that McDonald's allegedly served it at an unreasonably hot temperature. Typical coffee out of your home coffee pot isn't going to cause third-degree burns; similarly, hot water from your tap is unlikely to cause second-degree burns immediately on contact. Liebeck's burns were so severe that she required skin grafts on her thighs, and they were almost instantaneous. At the time, it was revealed during the trial that McDonald's instructed franchisees to hold coffee at temperatures around 180 degrees Fahrenheit.