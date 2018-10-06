After nearly three months in a losing battle, Oregon's two U.S. senators voted today against the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, then unleashed blasts of dismay and frustration as the court tilted decisively rightward.
"This is a travesty of justice," U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) said in a statement. "The Senate Republican leadership, instead of setting a stellar example for all of America, has brought shame on our Senate and our nation."
In recent weeks, Kavanaugh's nomination became a litmus test for women's rights in the United States—in part because Democrats fear he will erase abortion rights, but mostly because women accused him of sexual assault. Kavanaugh denied the allegations—but one accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, appeared on Capitol Hill to say Kavanaugh tried to rape her in high school.
Kavanaugh's response was teary, bitter and inconsistent.
The White House and a Republican-controlled Congress pressed forward. For women across the country, Kavanaugh's confirmation felt like a slap in the face.
The remarks by Merkley and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) today reflected the outrage of their constituents.
Here is Wyden's full statement:
"Brett Kavanaugh has neither the character nor the judgment to sit on the Supreme Court. When senators asked him legitimate questions, he responded with a temper tantrum. Imagine if a female nominee defensively snapped at a male senator about his drinking habits. That would be ballgame, then and there. When you can't trust someone to tell the truth, they do not belong on the Supreme Court.
"Kavanaugh stands credibly accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. The record shows he lied about his history with warrantless wiretapping and his personal history on matters big and small.
"I fear many survivors will conclude that coming forward with their story will prove pointless, and there is very little likelihood of justice. On the other hand, the signal to boys is this: Even if you engage in violence against women and lie about your conduct, the power structure is going to protect you.
"Congress must change course. It's time to take these attitudes toward women and sweep them out like the cobwebs from an abandoned stage and start over. The Senate failed in its duty today, but I am proud to have opposed this unfit nominee."
Here is Merkley's full statement:
"Today is a dark day for America. An individual totally unsuited to the bench has been confirmed as a Justice, harming the integrity and the legitimacy of our Supreme Court and our entire judicial system.
"Over the last several weeks, I have heard from countless survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Many of these individuals saw their own stories reflected in the experiences of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez. They were concerned that the Senate would not treat these brave women fairly, and they were right. The Judiciary Committee did not hear from a single one of the 28 witnesses they offered. The FBI, at the command of the White House, did not interview a single one either.
"This is a travesty of justice. The Senate Republican leadership, instead of setting a stellar example for all of America, has brought shame on our Senate and our nation. We must do better, far better.
"In addition, Brett Kavanaugh is unfit to serve based on his partisanship and his record of repeatedly bending and breaking the truth.
"Today's outcome makes it that much more difficult to reclaim our We the People democracy—but let it be a call to action for every American who cares about saving government of, by, and for the people."
