"Over the last several weeks, I have heard from countless survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Many of these individuals saw their own stories reflected in the experiences of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez. They were concerned that the Senate would not treat these brave women fairly, and they were right. The Judiciary Committee did not hear from a single one of the 28 witnesses they offered. The FBI, at the command of the White House, did not interview a single one either.