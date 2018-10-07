Among the big checks: $250,000 from the Democratic Governors' Association and $100,000 each from the Oregon Education Association, the statewide teachers' union, and from Working for a Working America, a Washington, D.C. labor organization. Brown also got checks from a couple of big names in Silicon Valley: $20,000 from Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs (she's now given Brown a total $65,000) and $5,000 from Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.