Richardson's Health Worsens: Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, who is battling brain cancer, surprised his colleagues on the Oregon State Land Board—Gov. Kate Brown and state Treasurer Tobias Read—when he announced late in the afternoon Oct. 15 he would not attend the Land Board meeting the following morning or any subsequent meetings until his cancer treatment was complete. The Oregon Department of Justice is considering the legal question whether Richardson's aide Leslie Cummings can vote in his absence on Land Board matters. The move raises the issue of whether Richardson, 69, the state's top elections official, is well enough to oversee the November ballot. The secretary's chief of staff, Deb Royal, says Richardson and his aides are more than capable of supervising the election. "Since the treatment the Secretary is undergoing is very fatiguing, at this time, he is delegating personal appearances to his deputy and focusing on agency management, the election, cyber security, and audits," she says.