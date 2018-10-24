An empty lot in St. Johns is slated to become the newest site for an official homeless village. It could soon become a permanent site for Hazelnut Grove, which formed in 2015.

Overlook residents have repeatedly sought to push out of their neighborhood. In October 2017, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared that the camp had to move after communications between the camp organizers and Overlook neighborhood association broke down. No immediate action was taken, and the camp stayed.

Tensions between Overlook neighbors and the camp have continued to grow in recent months. In August 2018, it was alleged that a homeless camper set a fire that came close to several homes . The investigation is still ongoing.

The Overlook Neighborhood Association has been working closely with city and Multnomah County officials to find a new location for the camp. The new site in St. Johns can easily be hooked up to an existing sewer line, and should offer a sustainable new location for the village.