The close race between incumbent Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat and her Republican challenger, state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), has piqued The New York Times' interest.
"Ms. Brown's vulnerability in a divided but decidedly Democratic-leaning state has puzzled voters on both sides of the political spectrum, and especially women," the Times writes. "The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan political analysis group, recently reclassified the governor's race from leaning Democratic to tossup."
That's not something Democrats want to hear but it has been a consistent theme in this year's general election race. WW analyzed the conundrum last month.
