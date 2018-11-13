It's been a rough couple of months for e-scooter company Skip.
The company, one of three currently operating electric scooters under a provisional city pilot program license, was just fined $9,000 by Portland Bureau of Transportation for failing to deploy scooters to East Portland.
The company also failed to make at least 90 percent of the scooters it has permits for—683—accessible to customers. Both are rules of operation that the company agreed to before entering Portland's market.
"We will hold e-scooter companies accountable for service in East Portland," Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said in a statement today. "E-scooter companies must show us that they can follow the rules set out by our program. It is unfair to Portlanders in East Portland for companies to fall short of reasonable public access requirements."
According to PBOT's statement, Skip is being penalized $300 per day for each of the two violations, which occurred between Oct. 17 and Oct. 31.
Earlier this month, WW reported that Skip had been taking some of its scooters off the street during rainy weather.
Also last month, a Portland Uber driver filed a complaint against the company, seeking compensation for damages to his Subaru after two scofflaw Skip scooter riders ran a red light and crashed into his car.
A spokesperson for Skip could not immediately be reached for comment.
The city's pilot program ends Tuesday, Nov. 20, at which time all scooters will be taken offline.
"In early 2019," today's statement notes, "PBOT will share findings and data from the pilot program, and seek public input on next steps for e-scooter service in Portland."
