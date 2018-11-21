Regarding the complaints about your cover of Danielle Outlaw, I disagree. I think she looks smart, tough, bold, and confident. So what if it's a cartoon? I don't think it was petty or nasty. You have nothing to apologize for, and no one to apologize to. There are too many knee-jerk lefties in this country who think it's their job to go through life being offended. The letters of complaint you printed were full of self-righteous, irrelevant, overheated rhetoric of the kind I am tired of hearing. Portland is a great city full of compassionate people. Some people need to stop complaining about problems where there are none.