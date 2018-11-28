The e-scooters may be gone, but hot takes live on.
Merritt Paulson, owner of the Portland Thorns and Timbers soccer teams, today tweeted at Mayor Ted Wheeler to bring the e-scooters back.
"I miss the scooters!" Paulson wrote. "I know it was a trial and [there were] some strong counter views but my vote is bring em back Ted Wheeler."
Paulson adds that Thorns players were avid e-scooter users, but that he did sometimes worry about players getting hurt.
"But," he wrote, "[there are] plenty of ways to get hurt. Can't blame availability."
The Thorns were part of a trend of Portland athletes enjoying scooters. This summer, several Portland Trail Blazers players posted on Instagram about going for scooter rides.
Portland's four month long e-scooter pilot program ended Nov. 20. Dylan Rivera, a Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman, says the agency is reviewing data and preparing to survey Portlanders about long-term scooter viability.
One scooter operator, Bird, has started a campaign to "bring Bird back to Portland," and is asking residents to email their tales of scooter love to Mayor Wheeler and City Commissioners.
