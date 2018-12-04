"As an advocate, I've heard over and over again the fear of community members, especially recent immigrants and refugees, who feel targeted by federal agents," she said in a statement. "Now, as a commissioner it is my duty to use this information and act. I am moving forward with my commitment to remove Portland from the Joint Terrorism Task Force in order to ensure all Portlanders, especially those marginalized and targeted by law enforcement, are protected. At the end of the day we must listen to those most impacted by policy. Time and time again our leadership has been called to protect our fellow community members and remove ourselves from this agreement. Their request is unwavering, and now is the time to listen and act."