WHAT TO KNOW:
- The National ICE Council filed a notice of intent to sue the city over this summer’s Occupy ICE protests. “Mr. Wheeler has an inherent obligation to not use the Portland Police Bureau to advance his own political agenda,” the notice says.
- The daughter of a woman who died in a prison flu outbreak in January has filed a $7.5 million lawsuit against the state. The lawsuit follows WW’s reporting that Coffee Creek Correctional Facility didn’t properly inform inmates about flu shots.
- Oregon Christmas tree farmers are expressing concerns about what Oregon’s drought is doing to their crop. But rumors that Christmas tree farmers became pot farmers are overblown.
- A man who died after being restrained by Portland police on Thanksgiving Day overdosed on methamphetamine and cocaine, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner announced today.
- Trinh C. Tran, a former contracts and procurement manager for the Oregon Lottery, will have his day in court this week. Last year, Tran filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the lottery, claiming that the director of the agency retaliated against him in 2016.
WHERE TO TRAVEL:
- Beyond the crowded Western Cascades and the dripping skies exists a host of hot springs less traveled—some a bit more rustic, and with a far greater chance of seeing stars while you have an evening soak.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- If you’ve ever drunk yourself into a rut by ordering the same beer or cocktail no matter where you go, we’re here to help. Here are our beverage recommendations at all 50 of this year’s top restaurants in and around the city.
