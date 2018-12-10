A man who died after being restrained by Portland police on Thanksgiving Day overdosed on methamphetamine and cocaine, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner announced today.
Richard A. Barry, 52, died at the hospital after suffering what had previously been described as a "medical event" during a welfare check at Portland State University on Nov. 22.
Four campus police officers responded to a call reporting a man was yelling and running through the streets. Two Portland police officers joined them, and the six officers struggled to restrain him.
The finding today that Barry died of an overdose means his death has been ruled an accident. The ME's announcement adds that "this death was not related to officer involvement."
Barry's death received media scrutiny in part because it is the second person who died at PSU following at altercation with campus police. Two campus officers shot and killed Jason Washington during a brawl in front of sports bar the Cheerful Tortoise in June. A Multnomah County grand jury found that June shooting was justified.
