If three times wasn’t enough, we were visited again this morning by the same burglar through another broken window. There’s no money in here. They ruffled around a bit and left. Police are looking for the person and believe they are local to the neighborhood. Puffy black jacket each time. This time covered their face. Please keep an eye out and send all the virtual hugs today. There just aren’t any words... Grateful for our amazing staff still keeping the love flowing through our space. We would love to see you this weekend! -Erica, owner