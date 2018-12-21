Now, education is right at the foundation of opportunity. My father used to say, "Son, if you go through the doors of that school house and you work hard you can do just about anything here in the United States of America." That vision. Because we live in America. Opportunity, regardless of the status of your family, regardless of which side of the railroad tracks you live on—that's the vision. That vision of the American Dream that is being destroyed by the underfunding of education in every respect. Overcrowded classrooms, not enough shop classes, career technical education, apprenticeship programs, debt-free college so that no one has to worry about debt the size of a home mortgage when they have the opportunity to gain an education in college. Education is the future. Let's restore it to its place to drive our nation to being the best in the world.