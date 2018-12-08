U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) appears to be giving up on a running simultaneously for president and senator in 2020.
Oregon law prohibits being on the ballot for more than one elected position in any given year. And that poses a problem for Merkley, who is openly eyeing the presidential race.
Merkley, who previously served as Oregon House speaker, has been quietly asking state lawmakers to change the law, WW reported in November.
That request was met with a cool response from the state's top Democrats. This week, WW asked Oregon's elected officials whether Merkley should get his wish. Most of them ducked the question.
But on Friday, Merkley tweeted out a link to WW's story and said he's "completely fine" with no change in the law.
"I know one Oregon elected official with a point of view on this issue," he wrote, "and that's me.
"It doesn't appear that there is a consensus to make this move at this time and I'm completely fine with that," he continued. "Our leaders in Salem have plenty of important issues to build consensus around."
Other potential contenders for the Democratic nomination have had better luck. New Jersey changed its law for Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who is also eyeing a presidential run.
Merkley still hasn't said if he'll run for president, although he's spent campaign dollars in Iowa and New Hampshire, early primary states. A spokesman for his campaign did not immediately respond to an inquiry.
