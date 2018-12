You may object to this designation. But we can prove it, the scientific way: with lists. We stole a page from Shea Serrano’s delightful book Basketball (and Other Things) , in which he settles sports arguments by ranking the greatest things ever to occur on a hardwood court. That approach—and its hyperbolic reliance on superlatives—seemed a useful counterbalance to the negativity we encounter each day on Twitter. (Except on the “Not Ted Wheeler Googling” account, which is the greatest.)