1. “I tell you, ‘Meet me after school at 3 o’clock. Right? We’re gonna fight.’ And I come with the intention to fight. And then you get mad because I kicked your butt. And then you go back and you wail off and whine and complain.”

— Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw on The Lars Larson Show, discussing police use of “flash-bang” grenades on antifascist protesters. (Aug. 15)