What Were the Greatest Tonya Harding Moments of 2018 (and Maybe a Little of 2017)?

1. Dec. 8, 2017:

The disgraced, Portland-born skater makes a triple-axle return to stardom with the release of the biopic I, Tonya—a tragicomedy starring Margot Robbie that reappraises Harding’s alleged complicity in kneecapping Nancy Kerrigan within the context of abusive relationships.

2. Dec. 6, 2017:

Somber singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens releases a tribute song, “Tonya Harding,” which includes the immoral couplet: “Well, this world is a bitch, girl / Don’t end up in a ditch, girl.”

3. Jan. 6, 2018:

Harding attends the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, where she tearfully accepts a thank you from her award-winning on-screen mom, Allison Janney.

4. Jan. 10, 2018:

In a genuinely affecting New York Times profile, Harding says people used to put rats in her mailbox and leave shit on her door. She also reveals that she moved to Washington state, where she coaches ice skating and drinks at a bar that created a tiki drink in her honor.

5. Jan. 11, 2018:

In a two-hour ABC News special, Harding’s mom admits to putting “brandy flavoring” in her coffee during her daughter’s skate practices. “You can’t get drunk on flavoring,” she says.

6. Jan. 11, 2018:

Harding’s publicist resigns after the former skater attempts to fine reporters $25,000 for asking her anything “about the past.” ELISE HERRON.