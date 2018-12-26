1. Resilience Butte County Proud IPA. Brewers: More than 1,000, including dozens in Oregon. Dedicated to: victims of the Camp Fire in Northern California.

2. Movie Madness Cult Classic Pale. Brewer: Ex Novo. Dedicated to: the launch of beer and wine sales at Southeast Portland video store Movie Madness.

3. SheBrew Beer Festival Welcome Back to Oz, Bitches! Brewer: McMenamins. Dedicated to: a festival for LGBTQ causes and beers.

4. Crowne Plaza Honey Haze IPA. Brewer: PINTS (now Ascendent Beer). Dedicated to: the bee hives installed atop the titular Portland hotel.

5. The Last Blockbuster. Brewer: 10 Barrel. Dedicated to: the last Blockbuster Video still in existence, in Bend.

6. Rose IPA. Brewer: BridgePort. Dedicated to: the Rose City Rollers roller derby crew.

7. Caught in a Pickle Lager. Brewer: Coin Toss Brewing. Dedicated to: the Portland Pickles baseball team.

8. Royale Bride of Carlastein Porter. Brewer: Royale Brewing. Dedicated to: drag

performer Carla Rossi, hostess of Hollywood Theatre Queer Horror series. ANDI PREWITT.