What Were the 6 Greatest Days of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s Campaign for President?

1. Sept. 10, 2017.

Merkley makes his first visit to Iowa, an early primary state, for the Progress Iowa Corn Feed fundraiser.

2. March 24, 2018.

Merkley makes his first visit to New Hampshire, another early primary state.

3. June 3, 2018.

Merkley is barred from entering a camp for detained migrant children in Brownsville, Texas. He ignites a national firestorm over families separated at the border.

4. Nov. 13, 2018.

WW reports Merkley is seeking to overturn the Oregon law that bars him from running for president and senator at the same time.

5. Dec. 8, 2018.

In a tweet, Merkley concedes state lawmakers don’t support him running for both jobs. “It doesn’t appear that there is a consensus to make this move at this time and I’m completely fine with that,” he says.

6. Dec. 20, 2018.

Fresh off a visit to immigrant detention centers in Texas, Merkley says in a stump speech in Iowa that he sent a quinceañera card to a young Honduran woman housed in what he described as an internment camp in Dilley, Texas. NIGEL JAQUISS.