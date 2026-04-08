Theater

Broadway in Portland to Host First-Ever Career Day

300 local high school students will learn what it takes to make it in showbiz.

By Rachel Saslow
Phantom of the Opera 2026 tour (Evan Zimmerman)

It’s career day, but with a showbiz sparkle.

Three hundred lucky high school students will pour into Keller Auditorium Monday, April 13, for Broadway in Portland’s first-ever career day. The students will meet with theater industry professionals and attend a variety of workshops as they get a glimpse into what a Broadway career path could look like.

Students will choose from three career tracks: Theater Technology, Costume & Makeup and Business of Theater. The 300 career day spots are already spoken for, through the 10 different local high schools that signed up through Broadway in Portland.

Broadway in Portland is collaborating on the career day event with Portland’5 department of culture and community, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 28, Portland Public Schools’ visual and performing arts program and PPS’ career and technical education program.

Broadway in Portland is a partnership between Broadway Across America and Portland Opera and helps present and market the national traveling productions that come through Keller Auditorium, such as The Phantom of the Opera, which opens April 29.

Rachel Saslow

Rachel Saslow

Rachel Saslow is an arts and culture reporter. Before joining WW, she wrote the Arts Beat column for The Washington Post. She is always down for karaoke night.

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