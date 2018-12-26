4. “Seattle Loves Portland, Maine.” The decadeslong rivalry between the Timbers and Sounders took another turn this June when the Seattle soccer club posted a sign on Southwest 2nd Avenue declaring their love for the other Portland. For their part, Maine did not appreciate being used as a pawn in a passive-aggressive prank war: The Portland Press-Herald tweeted that they were “not impressed” by the stunt, and the Timbers sent them a signed jersey in response.