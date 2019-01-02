Deal to Send Tourist Dollars to Homeless in Jeopardy: On Dec. 18, elected officials at Portland City Hall, Multnomah County and Metro released a joint statement cheering the progress in reaching a deal on using hotel taxes for homeless services. But behind the scenes, city officials say the county is holding up the deal. The three governments use hotel and rental-car taxes to fund the Convention Center and support tourism as well as other venues across the city. For the past year, County Chairwoman Deborah Kafoury has championed the idea of directing $5 million a year to homeless services as part of the agreement ("Checking In, WW, Dec. 12, 2018). On Dec. 14, the city's lobbyist, Elizabeth Edwards, reported in an email obtained by WW that the county had suggested a version of the pact that "was severely inconsistent with terms of our agreement, introduced new concepts, raised issues that had previously been settled, etc." It's unclear at this point whether a deal will be reached, but county and city officials say they plan to continue discussions.