With tattered lawn signs from November's general election still littering the landscape, it might seem a little early to begin working on the 2020 cycle.
Not for Serin Bussell, who yesterday announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination in House District 33, which covers Northwest Portland and Cedar Mill.
Bussell is the first of what will probably be several candidates hoping to fill a rare open Portland House seat, as incumbent state Rep. Mitch Greenlick (D-Portland) has announced he will not seek a tenth term.
A project manager who formerly worked at Metro, Bussell managed the state Senate campaign in 2018 for Charles Gallia, a Democrat who ran in District 20 (Clackamas County). She is also chairwoman of the board of the Crag Law Center, an environmental non-profit.
In Greenlick's overwhelmingly blue district, whoever wins the Democratic primary will succeed him.
