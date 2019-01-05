Watch out for Windstorm 2.0, Portland.
According the National Weather Service, strong gusts could blow in this afternoon and evening, potentially downing trees and causing power outages.
Last month, a storm system brought 50 mph, or tropical storm-force, winds and rain to downtown Portland. Thanks to the city's Big Pipe system, the inches of overnight rain didn't send shit running down Portland streets (a true Christmas miracle.)
NWS doesn't have a prediction yet for exactly when, or how strong Saturday's windstorm will bet. But the agency says to expect for a string of "unsettled weather patterns" to continue through next week.
The good news? Skiers and snowboarders can look forward to a heavy dumping of snow on Mount Hood over the weekend.
