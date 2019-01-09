Smith Parachutes Into Wyden's Office: Former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith left office last week, term-limited out after eight years. Smith's first choice for new employment—the Portland City Council seat vacated by retiring City Commissioner Dan Saltzman—went instead to Jo Ann Hardesty. That defeat left Smith looking for a job for the first time since 2010. She found one: Smith, who worked for U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) for 21 years prior to running for county commissioner, is back in Wyden's office on temporary assignment. Wyden spokesman Hank Stern says Smith is tackling two projects for the senator: shepherding Oregon students through their applications to U.S. military academies and working to expand a Capitol Hill internship program for underrepresented youth. "Her experience working before in this office on academy nominations and building the summer jobs program at Multnomah County makes her a good fit for these short-term projects," Stern said in a statement.