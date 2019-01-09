Portland police fired guns at two people in the first week of 2019. The shootings, one fatal, make the last 100 days as violent as any full year since 2010.
Portland police shot at six individuals since Sept. 30, 2018, when officers shot and killed 27-year-old Patrick Kimmons in a downtown parking lot after he shot two men. That police shooting inspired weeks of protests.
Five more shootings have unfolded since then, marking a cluster of police shootings that outpace any calendar year in nearly a decade.
The Portland Police Bureau is operating under a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice for using excessive force against people suffering mental health crises. But the DOJ under the Trump administration has sought to decrease its oversight of such agreements.
The latest shooting, on Jan. 6, could prove another powder keg for the heated emotions around race, mental health and safety in this city. A landlord called police after a black man refused to leave the doorway of a Southeast Portland home; when police arrived, he allegedly pushed inside the house and pulled a knife. Officer Consider Vosu shot and killed him inside the home.
"A loss of life impacts us all, and I know we all immediately search for answers," Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said in a statement. "I ask for patience."
Here's a look at how the past 100 days compare to prior years:
Sept. 30
Police shot and killed Patrick Kimmons, 27, after Kimmons shot two men in a parking lot in downtown Portland. A grand jury declined to indict the officers involved. Protests of Kimmons' death, which blocked traffic, drew national media attention.
Oct. 10
Samuel Rice, 30, held a woman hostage at knifepoint in the Del Rancho Motel along Southeast 82nd Avenue. An officer fatally shot Rice.
Oct. 19
A car chase involving a stolen vehicle led Portland police and Clackamas County sheriff's deputies to pursue 29-year-old Jason Hansen. Officers shot Hansen, injuring him. Hansen was indicted on 10 counts, including attempted murder and several firearms charges.
Dec. 7
Employees called police to report a man acting erratically at a Fred Meyer in Northeast Portland. Four responding officers approached the man at the Starbucks in the store and fired at Ryan Beisley, 34, injuring him. Beisley had been carrying a replica gun.
Jan. 2
Portland police responded to a domestic disturbance and say Anita Ruiz, 34, charged at officers with a knife in her hand. An officer fired one shot. No one was injured.
Jan. 6
A tenant and his landlord called police to remove a man who refused to leave a doorstep in Southeast Portland. Police say Andre Gladen, 36, entered the home without permission and an officer shot and killed him. A witness said Gladen pulled a knife. Gladen was living with family, who told The Oregonian he was legally blind and suffered from schizophrenia.
