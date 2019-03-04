WHAT TO KNOW:
- One of the women who suffered sexual harassment in the Capitol hit back at Peter Courtney’s defenders—saying taking his side “sends an unacceptable message to women.”
- The Womxn’s March returned to Portland on Sunday, trying to ease tensions over diversity and identity. The organizers asked marchers to remove those pink hats. Few did.
- Prominent Portland tenants’ rights activist Margot Black has returned to a leadership position at the group she helped found. “I’m done apologizing,” she said.
- Stuck on an Amtrak train? Enjoy the journey. Long trips like the Coast Starlight might be doomed.
- Legislators plan to narrow a bill that would require every inmate in Oregon to meet each year with a doctor to discuss the influenza vaccine and opt-out in writing.
- Who is the naked jogger of North Portland? Just a guy taking a casual naked jog around the block on a crisp 40-degree day.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Need help planning your next night out? Here’s our roundup of the five best places to eat in Portland right now.
NERD OUT:
- Portland is a city of proud nerds, and now there’s a cruise specifically for Bigfoot seekers. Starting June 15, Portland Spirit will be taking boatloads of Sasquatch hunters through the Columbia River Gorge to track down the mythical cryptid.
