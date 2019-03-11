WHAT TO KNOW:
- The gap between rich and poor Oregonians has never been wider. A new study calls income inequality “arguably the greatest challenge facing Oregon today.”
- Police made a mathematical error calculating the speed of the jeep that killed Larnell Bruce, Jr. That mistake could prove critical in the hate-crime trial of his killer.
- Mayor Wheeler is “very disappointed” with City Council’s decision to delay a requirement to post earthquake-warning placards on old brick and block buildings. His comments follow a WW cover story on the backlash against earthquake safety.
- Sen. Ron Wyden wants the State Department to intercede on behalf of the the newest Portland Trail Blazer: Enes Kanter, a dissident against Turkey’s strongman president.
- Oregon’s rent control law is drawing national acclaim—but tenant advocates aren’t satisfied, and have a plan to cap rents even lower.
- The Oregon Zoo plans to release a record number of endangered butterflies into the wild this month.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- A new Mercedes-Benz ad features a blind car mechanic driving for the first time in Oregon’s Alvord Desert. How did the company snag the iconic location for the shoot?
PLAN AHEAD:
- Planning a night out to the movies? Here’s your weekly round up of what to see and what to skip in theaters.
