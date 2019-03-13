What Problem it Seeks to Solve: At a time when Oregon faces a housing crisis, the mortgage interest deduction provides enormous subsidy—nearly $500 million a year in Oregon taxes foregone—to homeowners, who are disproportionately well off. And the more houses you own, the more tax deductions you get. The mortgage interest deduction provides incentive to build expensive homes and own second homes, crowding out marginal buyers in hot markets such as in Portland and on the coast.