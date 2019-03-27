No Clarity on New Taxes: The state's two biggest companies, Nike and Intel, back new tax plans in Salem—but not the same one. A month ago, the Coalition for Common Good, led by Nike and the state's public employee unions, proposed raising $2 billion in new revenue through some form of a business activities tax, effectively a sales tax on businesses. Companies with big manufacturing operations in Oregon, such as Intel and Gunderson, are leery of such taxes. They favor a "value-added tax," which is rarely applied in the U.S. A third group, Invest in Oregon, which represents progressive organizations, proposes just tweaking the current tax structure to maximize revenue. "It may come down to what polls best and is most defensible at the ballot," says Daniel Hauser, an analyst at the Oregon Center for Public Policy who has been involved in the discussions.