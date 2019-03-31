The New York Times on Sunday took a spin through the shadowy world of "sovereign-citizens," tax scammers who profit from pretending the government doesn't exist (and therefore cannot levy taxes or collect debts).

"A loose network of perhaps tens of thousands of far-right anti-government extremists, sovereigns share certain conspiratorial beliefs and, sometimes, a desire to profit off a government whose legitimacy they deny," the Times reports.

Although the story focuses on Sean David Morton, a Californian and architect of several tax avoidance gimmicks, the sovereign movement has a long history in Oregon. Winston Shrout, an Oregonian who was sentenced to ten years in federal prison last year for tax evasion schemes, makes a cameo.

Morton, Shrout and other peddlers of conspiracy theories rounded up a boatload of followers in 2016.

The cruise they put together illustrates a cross-over between the tax-scammers and people who don't believe in vaccinations:

"About 100 guests on board had paid $3,000 each for what was marketed as the Conspira-Sea Cruise — a week-long jaunt through Mexican waters and American paranoia, from "Vaccinations: Do You Really Know What's Coming Through That Needle?," the Times reports. "Another guru on the Conspira-Sea Cruise…Winston Shrout (workshop: "Conspiracy of the Court System")."

A writer from Popular Mechanics named Bronwen Dickey tagged along on the Conspira-Sea Cruise.

The cruisers apparently didn't appreciate her scrutiny and, after five days aboard, she was persona non grata.

"I was locked in my stateroom on Baja Deck, picking at a room-service cheeseburger," Dickey writes. "Earlier that afternoon, a pair of Conspira-Sea presenters had chased me—chased me—from a conference room. This wasn't our first confrontation, and now I feared they were tracking me around the ship, waiting to spring out from blind corners and empty doorways."