The women's basketball team at the University of Oregon is headed to the Final Four for the first time in team history.
The second-seeded Ducks team beat the top seed in the Portland bracket, Mississippi State, 88-84, in a game Sunday at the Moda Center.
The Statesman Journal reports that thousands of Ducks fans traveled to Portland from Eugene on Sunday to cheer on the team.
"This was incredible," coach Kelly Graves told the Statesman Journal. "It couldn't have been scripted any better than to have it done up here (in Portland) with all our fans."
The Ducks team travels to Tampa, Florida next for its first Final Four game on Friday, April 5.
Comments