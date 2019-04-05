"China received $4.7 billion in Oregon exports, a 20 percent jump from the previous year," the Port said in a statement. "Only about one-third of Oregon exports to China are subject to proposed or enacted tariff increases, with electrical and industrial machinery—items not subject to tariffs—seeing some of the largest gains in trade." (That's markedly different from the exports from the U.S. as a whole to China, which increased less than 1 percent on the year.)