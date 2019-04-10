Wheeler Criticized for Singling out Hardesty: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called for civility last week at a City Council hearing—but this time his remarks were aimed at a colleague, not at unruly protesters. "When people come here and testify, they deserve to be treated with respect," Wheeler said April 4. "I don't care if people are for this or they are against it." Though he did not mention Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, she had just finished challenging a real estate management company representative testifying on proposed tenant protections. The woman later left the council chambers in tears, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. On April 8, the Urban League of Portland issued a statement questioning why the mayor had singled out Hardesty: "Mayor Wheeler acted out the age-old custom of powerful men making an example of black people who are deemed to have stepped out of line, particularly when white female sensibilities are the perceived victim." The mayor's office says Wheeler "will continue to consider race and gender dynamics," but he did not apologize.