WHAT TO KNOW:
- A federal judge ruled that Frank Gable, convicted in 1990 of the murder of Oregon prison chief Michael Francke, must be released within 90 days unless the state decides to try him again. Francke’s brothers say they never believed Gable was guilty of the infamous killing.
- An Uber passenger was fatally ejected through the windshield in a 100-mile-an-hour crash with an intoxicated driver on Easter weekend. It’s the 18th traffic death in Portland this year, renewing questions about DUII enforcement.
- Metro Council President Lynn Peterson crushed dreams of restoring the full Washington Park and Zoo Railway.
- Oregon officials are pushing forward with plans to widen Interstate 5. Metro’s Peterson says advocates can’t have highway lids without a highway widening.
- Environmental protesters laid down soil and then planted a garden on train tracks Sunday morning to protest the growth in oil shipments to the Zenith Energy facility in Northwest Portland. Among them? Famed valve turner Ken Ward.
- City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly has delayed a vote on new restrictions for screening tenants for another month.
STYLE NOTES:
- We asked the city’s best-dressed residents: If you could name a new cannabis strain, what would it be? Here’s what they had to say.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Here are the five best places to eat in Portland right now.
