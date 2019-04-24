On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to allow President Donald Trump's military ban on transgender people to go into effect.
But governors in Oregon and four other states that oppose the order say they will continue to allow transgender individuals to serve in the national guard, the Daily Beast first reported.
Trump first announced the proposed ban in a tweet in 2017 and then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis official released a policy on the exclusion of transgender service members in 2018.
This January, Brown released a statement condemning Trump's policy and vowing to uphold Oregon's workplace protections for transgender people.
"Our country should honor all of our military personnel. I'm appalled that the Supreme Court is delivering an intentional blow to civil rights by supporting a push from the Trump Administration to bar transgender people from serving in the military," Brown said. "I will use every option available to ensure that every eligible Oregonian, regardless of gender identity, can serve their state and country."
Brown, a staunch advocate of LGBTQ rights, in 2007 was a chief sponsor of the Oregon Equality Act which prohibits employers and other public entities from discriminating against people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Brown is joined by governors in Washington, California, Nevada and New Mexico in defying Trump's ban on transgender service members.
