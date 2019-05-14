When did vaccines become a political football? Two phenomena combined to heat up an issue that has long been on the back burner. A measles outbreak this spring in Southwest Washington sickened 71 people and dribbled into Oregon. Doctors and public health professionals encountered a confluence of the far left, which distrusts Big Pharma and corporate medicine, and the far right, which saw the bill stripping away personal freedoms. Those groups deluged lawmakers and were not going to stop ("Make America Measly Again," WW, March 20, 2019). Rep. Bill Post (R-Keizer), a leading opponent of the bill, called it "absolute government overreach" that united disparate forces. "Moms from all over Oregon, all walks of life and all parties were standing together in opposition," Post says. "Don't mess with Mama Bear is my takeaway."