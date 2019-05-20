WHAT TO KNOW:
- On Friday, Parkrose High School coach and security guard Keanon Lowe disarmed a student with a rifle. “We had a wrestling match,” Lowe recalled, “with four hands on a gun in a classroom.” When he heard about what Lowe did, Damian Lillard got him seats for Saturday’s Blazers game.
- In a mailer sent out during School Board elections, Portland Public Schools heralds the district’s success in delivering on a series of construction bonds. It’s oddly timed—and doesn’t mention the massive funding gap in the latest bond.
- You have less than 48 hours left to vote in School Board elections. Here are our endorsements.
- Portland’s cannabis taxes were mostly used to backfill police budgets. They didn’t result in more DUII enforcement. Commissioner Chloe Eudaly thinks that’s ridiculous.
- The president of Freres Lumber, a large Linn County company, angrily quit the board of Oregon Business & Industry after the organization stayed neutral on billions of dollars in new taxes on businesses for schools.
- Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s tenant screening-criteria and security-deposit regulations will come back to City Council next Thursday, May 23—after gaining new support.
- In 1973, Patrick Haggerty wrote what’s since been dubbed “the first gay country album.” Forty years later, the Washington-born activist is on the verge of releasing an unlikely follow up.
- It was only a matter of time before the buzz around CBD reached outlandish proportions—with prices to match. The stuff on this list represents some of the most hyped, expensive and simply imaginative hemp-derived CBD products available in mainstream stores and online.
