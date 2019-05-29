Prison Flu Lawsuit Will Go To Trial: Relatives of a Beaverton woman who died from complications of the flu she caught in prison are poised to get their day in court. Tina Ferri died in 2018; she had not received a flu vaccine ("A Bug in the System," WW, March 28, 2018). Her estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Corrections. This month, the family offered to settle the case for $100,000—with one-quarter of that sum dedicated to a program that buys children's books for a visitors' area where incarcerated mothers play with their kids. State officials would also have been required to acknowledge the prison changed its vaccination policies and practices because Ferri died. The prison did change some of its practices, by more widely advertising the availability of vaccine during the last flu season, but it has not said those changes were a direct result of Ferri's death. ODOC rejected the settlement offer and countered with a proposal of $25,000 without any acknowledgement of wrongdoing. The trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 13.