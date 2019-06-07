E-scooter company Lime today launched a program that gives East Portland customers discounted rides.
The San Francisco-based company, one of three scooter operators selected for the city's second pilot program, now discounts rides that start in East Portland by 20 percent. The decreased rate is an attempt to "offset historic under-investments in areas with reduced access options," Lime said in a release.
The company cited a study by the The United States Small-Area Life Expectancy Estimates Project that shows life expectancies in Portland can vary by 15 years depending on where people grow up, and that communities of color are most affected due to climate change and other environmental hazards.
"We think by working together we can reduce emissions and achieve better environmental justice," Jonathan Hopkins, a Lime spokesperson says.
As part of the pilot program, Portland Bureau of Transportation requires that scooter operators deploy 15 percent of available fleets to East Portland. To receive permits, operating companies were also required to submit plans for addressing inequality in underserved communities.
A concurrent program called Lime Hero allows people to round up the cost of their e-scooter rides and donate the difference to the non-profit Coalition of Communities of Color. Lime also gives Portlanders who are enrolled in state or federal low-income programs half off every ride.
Comments